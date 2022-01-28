David W. Kemper Sells 9,500 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

