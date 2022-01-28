Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $17.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $351.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.94 and a 200-day moving average of $376.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $4,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

