Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of DK opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,195 shares of company stock worth $11,270,004 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

