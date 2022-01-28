Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 24,704 shares worth $350,411. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

