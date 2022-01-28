Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.92.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.75. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$32.30 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The stock has a market cap of C$21.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.92.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.