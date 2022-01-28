Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $26,844,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

