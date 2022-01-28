FY2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Lowered by DA Davidson

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

