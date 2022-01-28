-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

PTE stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.