Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

