THG (LON:THG) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of THG (LON:THG) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THG. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.18) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 440 ($5.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THG currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 543 ($7.33).

Get THG alerts:

Shares of THG opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 118.30 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 758 ($10.23).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($87,131.68).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.