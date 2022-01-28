Ann Lewnes Sells 10,004 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $493.05 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.31.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
