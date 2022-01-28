Ann Lewnes Sells 10,004 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $493.05 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.