Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target to GBX 190

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.39).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.52. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115.40 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

