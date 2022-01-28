Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($22.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740.82 ($23.49).

PRU opened at GBX 1,230.50 ($16.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market cap of £33.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,300.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,393.95. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

