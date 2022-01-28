Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.74) to GBX 7,525 ($101.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.65) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.25).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,137 ($82.80) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($91.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,256.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,018.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.48.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

