SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,018.3% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $11,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $20.26 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

