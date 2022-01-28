19,788 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $624,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.81 million, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

