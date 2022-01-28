Critical Review: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 14.93 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.72 E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.70 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 2 3 0 2.60

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 56.58%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

