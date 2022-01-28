Citigroup Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $31.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 147.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $87,720,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

