Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

