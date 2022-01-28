SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

SentinelOne stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $7,018,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

