Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,240 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,240 ($70.70) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,623 ($75.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,969.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,143.10.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.97), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,941.77).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

