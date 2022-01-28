Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

