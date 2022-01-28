PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 11,556 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £27.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

