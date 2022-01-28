Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.50

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.08. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 47,844 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.4107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

