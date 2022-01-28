$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 399,338 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

