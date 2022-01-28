$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 399,338 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.