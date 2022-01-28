William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.31 and its 200 day moving average is $309.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

