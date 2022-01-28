BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 992.6% in January

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 992.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTBD opened at $2.81 on Friday. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

