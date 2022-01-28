Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 413,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BLPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.