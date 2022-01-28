Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

NYSE ADS opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

