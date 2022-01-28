Brokers Offer Predictions for Brambles Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brambles in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
About Brambles
Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
