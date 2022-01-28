Brokers Offer Predictions for Brambles Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brambles in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

