FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.