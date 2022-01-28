JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ITM Power (LON:ITM) Target Price to GBX 410

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.32) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 532.63 ($7.19).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.22) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 235.60 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($9.17). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.98.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

