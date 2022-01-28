Morgan Stanley Trims HomeServe (LON:HSV) Target Price to GBX 810

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSV. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.02).

Get HomeServe alerts:

HSV stock opened at GBX 752.11 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 863.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 896.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.29. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 740 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 914 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £228,500 ($308,283.86). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,054 shares of company stock valued at $45,546,337.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.