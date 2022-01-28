Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 3,350 ($45.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,601.11 ($35.09).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,083 ($28.10) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 2,039 ($27.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 56.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,635.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,478.65.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

