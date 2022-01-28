Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,085.71 ($55.12).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,721.50 ($50.21) on Wednesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The firm has a market cap of £86.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,891.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,677.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($50.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($11,139.10). Insiders have bought 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

