DigiPath (DIGP) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DigiPath to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigiPath and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -2.60 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 13.33

DigiPath’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DigiPath and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 169 688 981 22 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 37.50%. Given DigiPath’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DigiPath has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigiPath rivals beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

