Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumitomo alerts:

OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,519,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo (SSUMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.