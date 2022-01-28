Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

