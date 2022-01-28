FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($16.06) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($14.25) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 882 ($11.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($18.62). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,204.65.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

