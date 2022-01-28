Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,930 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 170,452 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

