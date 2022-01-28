Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.85.

UTI opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $71,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

