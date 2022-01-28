MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of -0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,565,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after buying an additional 639,774 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after buying an additional 5,356,188 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after buying an additional 658,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

