Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

AGR stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

