Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $80.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.