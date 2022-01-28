Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 702,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 104,834 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 29,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 233,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,296,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.