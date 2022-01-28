Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Atlas stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

