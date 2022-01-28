Morgan Stanley Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $25.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.