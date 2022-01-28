Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.19 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 10,188,943 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

