Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,113.96

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,113.96 ($28.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,546 ($20.86). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,566 ($21.13), with a volume of 412,325 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($31.93) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($26.51) to GBX 1,850 ($24.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of £955.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,027.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,113.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

