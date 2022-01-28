Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 86,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,407,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

