Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 86,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,407,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.